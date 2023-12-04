Chery opens 4S centre in Kuantan, first in East Coast

Chery opens 4S centre in Kuantan, first in East Coast

Chery has opened a flagship 4S centre in Kuantan, its first facility in the East Coast. The outlet, operated by Evenergy Auto and located at Kawasan Perindustrian Semambu, was officially opened by Pahang menteri besar Datuk Seri Haji Wan Rosdy Bin Wan Ismail over the weekend.

At the 4S centre opening, Chery previewed the Omoda E5, the first such preview in a showroom. The electric version of the Omoda 5 SUV was previewed to the press last week ahead of its introduction in Q1 2024. The BYD Atto 3 Extended Range rival has 430 km of range (WLTP) from a 61 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which powers a front electric motor with 224 PS/340 Nm. 0-100 km/h is done in 7.6 seconds.

For charging, the Omoda E5 supports AC charging at a max rate of 9.9 kW, while DC fast charging goes up to 80 kW – the latter will juice up the battery from 0-80% in 35 minutes. There’s also vehicle-to-load (V2L) with an output of up to 3.3 kW to power appliances. Full details and gallery of the Omoda E5 here.

Meanwhile, those in Pahang’s capital city and its surroundings can look forward to more EV chargers. “The target set by the Kuantan Municipal Council to install 160 charging stations by the year 2025 will further accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles among the people of Pahang,” the MB said at the event.

GALLERY: Chery Omoda E5 in Malaysia

