Toyota Urban SUV Concept previews new EV B-SUV – Europe launch in 2024; FWD, AWD; 2 battery options

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / December 4 2023 10:47 am

At Toyota’s recent Kenshiki forum in Brussels, Belgium, the Japanese carmaker unveiled the Urban SUV Concept, which previews a new production electric vehicle (EV) that will be launched in Europe in 2024.

Competing in the B-SUV segment, the upcoming (and unnamed) model will be one of six EVs planned, but Toyota isn’t revealing much in the way of details for now. The only bit of info offered is that the production version of the concept will be offered with front- and all-wheel drive powertrains as well as two battery capacities.

“Toyota already enjoys prominence in the B-SUV segment with the hybrid electric Yaris Cross, the best-selling model in its class. It has drawn on this experience in the development of an authentic battery electric SUV that has versatility designed-in and which meets the priorities of European customers. It will also deliver the quality, durability and reliability that are hallmarks of the Toyota brand,” the company said in its official release.

Design-wise, the Urban SUV Concept features the hammerhead look with a C-shaped light signature and accompanying light bar – a design cue seen on recent cars like the Prius, C-HR and more. Additional lighting strips are fitted vertically at the edges of the front bumper, which has a row of vertical slats at its base.

Along the sides, we find strong shoulders, angular wheel arches and flush door handles, the last of which are placed high up near the C-pillars for the rear doors. As for the rear, a pair of strakes adorn adorn the lower apron, which has the same slatted surface as the front, with another pair dividing the left and rear sides of the spoiler.

The taillights are compact in size and get their own light bar connecting the clusters. No cabin photos were provided but Toyota says “space is maximised in a flexible interior that can easily be adapted to prioritise passenger or load space as required.”

Toyota says it will announce more details of the production Urban SUV Concept next year, adding that in Europe, it plans to introduce six dedicated EVs by 2026 as part of its mission to offer a diverse portfolio of electrified vehicles. These will help in Toyota Motor Europe’s goal of exclusively offering zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2035 and achieving complete carbon neutrality by 2040.

