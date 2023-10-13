2024 Toyota C-HR – second-gen crossover more expensive, priced the same as BMW X1 in the UK

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / October 13 2023 1:21 pm

The second-generation Toyota C-HR made its debut in June this year and is now available for order in the United Kingdom, with deliveries set to begin in January 2024. Two hybrid powertrains are offered in the UK, split between five grades that include the Icon, Design, Excel, GR Sport and Premiere Edition.

For the Icon, Design and Excel, the hybrid system uses a 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, while the GR Sport and Premiere Edition get a more substantial 2.0 litre NA inline-four. Both engines are joined by a 4.08-Ah lithium-ion battery and paired with an E-CVT that sends drive to the front wheels. The specifications for the hybrid powertrain are as follows:

1.8 litre hybrid system

Engine: 2ZR-FXE 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol

Engine output: 98 PS (97 hp or 72 kW) and 142 Nm

Electric motor output: 95 PS (94 hp or 70 kW) and 185 Nm

Total system output: 140 PS (138 hp or 103 kW)

2.0 litre hybrid system

Engine: M20A-FXS 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol

Engine output: 152 PS (150 hp or 112 kW) and 190 Nm

Electric motor output: 113 PS (111 hp or 83 kW) and 206 Nm

Total system output: 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW)

In the spring of next year, the Design, Excel and GR Sport grades will also be offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Full specifications aren’t out yet for the PHEV setup, but it will provide a total system output of 223 PS (220 hp or 164 kW) and an electric-only range of 66 km.

As for pricing, the Icon kicks things off with an on-the-road price of GBP31,290 (RM180,740) in the UK. This is followed by the Design at GBP34,685 (RM200,350) that sits in extremely close proximity to the latest BWM X1, which is larger and starts at GBP34,365 (RM198,486) for a sDrive20i Sport variant with a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder mild hybrid engine with 170 PS (168 hp or 125 kW) and 280 Nm of torque.

Next up is the Excel with an asking price of GBP38,150 (RM220,365), which is followed by the GR Sport at GBP40,645 (RM234,777) and finally, the range-topping Premiere Edition at GBP42,720 (RM246,775). The range-topper costs more than the plug-in hybrid X1 xDrive25e Sport at GBP41,980 (RM242,498).

In terms of available equipment, options vary depending on the chosen grade level, with wheel sizes ranging from 17 to 20 inches. Higher grades come with goodies such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a JBL sound system, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic roof and the full Toyota Safety Sense suite.

If the second-generation C-HR seems more expensive than its predecessor – it commands BMW X1 money now – that’s because it is. The 2022 model year C-HR in the UK was offered in four variants – also with two hybrid powertrain choices – and sold for between GBP29,935 and GBP36,070 (RM172,095 and RM208,341).

It’s the same story with Toyota Australia, which recently announced pricing for the C-HR. Three hybrid variants (GXL, Koba and GR Sport) are offered there, with prices ranging from AUD42,990 to AUD54,990 (RM128,734 to RM164,679) before on-the-roads. As reported by Australia’s Car Expert, the base hybrid GXL is AUD11,275 (RM33,761) more expensive than the previous-generation, non-hybrid GXL, and AUD4,525 more (RM13,552) than the previous Koba Hybrid.

The higher premium that the latest C-HR commands could be why the first-generation model was discontinued in Thailand, with no plans for the second-generation model. The Corolla Cross already serves as an indirect replacement for the C-HR, and Thailand recently welcomed a slightly smaller alternative in the form of the DNGA-based Yaris Cross – this ASEAN version is not to be confused with the TNGA version sold in Europe and Japan. Here’s how the three crossovers stack up in terms of dimensions:

Toyota C-HR

Length: 4,360 mm

Width 1,830 mm

Height: 1,558 to 1,564 mm

Wheelbase: 2,640 mm

Toyota Corolla Cross

Length: 4,460 mm

Width 1,825 mm

Height: 1,620 mm

Wheelbase: 2,640 mm

Toyota Yaris Cross

Length: 4,310 mm

Width: 1,770 mm

Height: 1,615 mm

Wheelbase: 2,620 mm

With a price range of between 789,000 and 899,000 baht (RM102,476 and RM116,763), the Yaris Cross in Thailand is offered exclusively with a hybrid powertrain and has a pretty decent kit list. The first-generation C-HR was officially launched in Malaysia in 2018 and got a slight update in 2019 before it was dropped from the local line-up in late 2020 – the Corolla Cross arrived in 2021.

Perhaps the Yaris Cross, which will be more affordable than the latest C-HR, will make its way here too? Would you welcome that? We’ll soon see Perodua’s version of the car next year too.

