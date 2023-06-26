2024 Toyota C-HR – 2nd-gen compact crossover has even bolder styling; 1.8L and 2.0L hybrid, 2.0L PHEV

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 26 June 2023 3:02 pm / 4 comments

Toyota has unveiled the second-generation C-HR, which succeeds the original that first debuted way back in 2016. First previewed by the C-HR Prologue from last year, the all-new compact crossover follows in its predecessor’s footsteps by sporting a radical exterior design.

You’ll be glad to know the production C-HR remains faithful to said show car, with a new front end that is reminiscent of the bZ4X and latest Prius. The hammerhead face features interlocking shapes and has a piercing look to it, which Toyota says gives “a sense of the car being ready to surge forwards,” accompanied by a large lower intake that incorporates the fog lamps.

Other distinctive cues are the C-shaped LED daytime running lights that blend neatly into the main headlamps via dashed light bars above the latter’s lighting elements. Along the sides, coupe-like lines make return to create what the carmaker calls a “super-coupe” profile, and the C-HR is said to be the first Toyota to come with flush door handles.

For even more visual flair, the C-HR has diamond-cut character lines on its sides and is available with vibrant two-paint schemes and wheel sizes that go up to 20 inches. Toyota adds that it tried its level best to create a seamless look for the C-HR by implementing tighter shutlines and discreet integration cameras, radar, and headlamp washers to better “conceal” them.

At the rear, the roof spoiler is visually connected to the full-width taillights via steeply raked window, and if you look really closely, you can spot the model name illuminated just above the Toyota badge on the sculpted tailgate. Further down, there’s not much aside from a large trim piece in black that is textured at it edges.

In terms of dimensions, the latest C-HR measures 4,360 mm long, 1,830 mm wide and between 1,558 to 1,564 mm tall (depending on variant), making it 35 mm wider than the outgoing model. The wheelbase remains the same at 2,640 mm and the car is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA).

Inside, you’ll find a driver-centric cabin that has a prominent line that spans the front edge of the dashboard and continues into the door cards. Turbine-style air vents are another area of interest in the living space, as is the asymmetric arm rest on the centre console.

The CH-R comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a central touchscreen that measures either eight or 12.3 inches diagonally. The touchscreen is linked to the Toyota Smart Connect infotainment system, which offers an onboard voice agent, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as vehicle telematics via the MyT smartphone app. A dedicated digital panel for the automatic climate system is present too, so you won’t need to fumble with the touchscreen to adjust things like temperature and fan speed.

Other tech features offered include a head-up display, a 64-colour ambient lighting system, a panoramic roof, JBL premium audio system and a range of driver assistance systems under the Toyota Safety Sense banner.

These include Acceleration Suppression, Proactive Driving Assist, Steering Assist, Lane Change Assist with Front Cross Traffic Alert, a Driver Monitor Camera and Automatic High-Beam System – AEB is also part of the kit list.

At launch, the C-HR will be introduced with two special Premiere Edition models, namely the GR Sport Premiere Edition that adds GR styling details, including a G-mesh pattern for the grille, 20-inch alloys, GR badging, Liquid Black decoration on the centre console and sports front seats. This is available in a signature colour called Precious Silver with black for contrast.

The other option is the High Premiere Edition that has a Sulphur bi-tone exterior, with the bright hue also used for stitching on the perforated leather seats inside – a head-up display and panoramic roof are standard on this model.

In Europe, the C-HR will be offered exclusively with electrified powertrains, including two hybrids. The first is a system with a 1.8 litre four-cylinder engine that provides a total system output of 140 (138 hp or 103 kW), which is followed by a 2.0 litre-based system making 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) – the latter is also available with all-wheel drive.

Joining the hybrid powertrains (HEVs) is a 2.0 litre plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system with 223 PS (220 hp or 164 kW). With a fully charged battery, the C-HR with the PHEV system can cover up to 66 km on pure electricity. Toyota says, “all performance data are provisional prior to homologation” and will announce final specifications at a later date.

What do you think of the all-new Toyota C-HR? Is it even cooler than the original or has the styling become a little too radical for your taste? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.