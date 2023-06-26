Second-gen Toyota C-HR leaked before official debut

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 26 June 2023 9:45 am / 6 comments

The second-generation Toyota C-HR has been leaked ahead of its official debut in Europe on June 26, with images of the compact crossover being posted in the CocheSpias forum. If you were a fan of the styling of the C-HR Prologue from last December, we’ve got some good news for you.

Based on the images, the production C-HR looks nearly identical to the show car that previewed it. All the cues are present, including the hammerhead face with interlocking shapes and a distinctive light signature, the latter featuring C-shaped daytime running lights that blend neatly into the main headlamps.

The C-HR Prologue’s pointed nose is also carried over, joined by a U-shaped trim framing the main grille and what looks to be a small slit intake at the base of the bumper. Along the sides, the transition to a production model sees some changes, most notably “normal looking” wheels and proper side mirrors instead of small cameras.

Even so, the C-HR maintains sharp creases on its body and a two-tone paint scheme, but the rear door handles are in a conventional spot. This is a departure from the show car and the original C-HR, which had them near the C-pillar.

As for the rear, a steeply raked window terminates at full-width taillights that have the model’s name illuminated in the middle above the Toyota logo. We can also see a Gazoo Racing (GR) badge on the tailgate, likely indicating the leaked car to be a GR Sport variant.

We’re reminded of this when we peek inside, as the steering wheel also carries a GR badge. The straightforward dashboard design is styled a little more conservatively compared to the exterior but there are some distinctive structures that can be made out like the arm rest and ahead of the front passenger.

Toyota C-HR Prologue (left), Small SU EV concept (right)

Features on display include a digital instrument cluster as well as a wide touchscreen, the latter not integrating the climate controls as there’s a dedicated panel for this purpose under the rectangular central air vents – the corners get circular vents instead.

In terms of powertrains, the C-HR is expected to come with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, with the potential of a fully electric version as well. If we go back to December 2021 when Toyota showcased a bevy of concepts as part of its carbon neutrality push, the company showed off the Small SU EV that looks suspiciously similar to the upcoming C-HR. We’ll find out more when all is revealed in just a few hours.

