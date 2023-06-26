Second-gen Toyota C-HR leaked before official debut

The second-generation Toyota C-HR has been leaked ahead of its official debut in Europe on June 26, with images of the compact crossover being posted in the CocheSpias forum. If you were a fan of the styling of the C-HR Prologue from last December, we’ve got some good news for you.
Based on the images, the production C-HR looks nearly identical to the show car that previewed it. All the cues are present, including the hammerhead face with interlocking shapes and a distinctive light signature, the latter featuring C-shaped daytime running lights that blend neatly into the main headlamps.
The C-HR Prologue’s pointed nose is also carried over, joined by a U-shaped trim framing the main grille and what looks to be a small slit intake at the base of the bumper. Along the sides, the transition to a production model sees some changes, most notably “normal looking” wheels and proper side mirrors instead of small cameras.
Even so, the C-HR maintains sharp creases on its body and a two-tone paint scheme, but the rear door handles are in a conventional spot. This is a departure from the show car and the original C-HR, which had them near the C-pillar.
As for the rear, a steeply raked window terminates at full-width taillights that have the model’s name illuminated in the middle above the Toyota logo. We can also see a Gazoo Racing (GR) badge on the tailgate, likely indicating the leaked car to be a GR Sport variant.
We’re reminded of this when we peek inside, as the steering wheel also carries a GR badge. The straightforward dashboard design is styled a little more conservatively compared to the exterior but there are some distinctive structures that can be made out like the arm rest and ahead of the front passenger.
Features on display include a digital instrument cluster as well as a wide touchscreen, the latter not integrating the climate controls as there’s a dedicated panel for this purpose under the rectangular central air vents – the corners get circular vents instead.
In terms of powertrains, the C-HR is expected to come with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, with the potential of a fully electric version as well. If we go back to December 2021 when Toyota showcased a bevy of concepts as part of its carbon neutrality push, the company showed off the Small SU EV that looks suspiciously similar to the upcoming C-HR. We’ll find out more when all is revealed in just a few hours.
GALLERY: Toyota C-HR Prologue
GALLERY: Toyota C-HR patent images
