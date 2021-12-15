In Cars, Concept Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 15 December 2021 11:12 am / 0 comments

Toyota recently announced that it will introduce 30 electric vehicles by 2030 as part of its strategy for achieving carbon neutrality. At a media briefing yesterday, Akio Toyoda presented some of vehicles due in the coming years, most of them being in concept form.

We’ve already covered the bZ and Lexus Electrified line-ups in our earlier posts, so we’re now focusing on the other vehicles that make up what Toyoda called “Toyota’s greater battery EV line-up!”

“The world is becoming evermore diverse. People are increasingly confident in making their own choices to lead free and enjoyable lifestyles. At Toyota, we believe that truly good products create new experiences for the customer, enhancing their chosen lifestyle directions,” said Simon Humphries, design senior general manager at Toyota.

“From that point of view, each electric vehicle should be unique and special, not only those on dedicated platforms, but also those related to existing models,” he added. As you’ll see shortly, not all the vehicles presented are designed with consumers in mind, as there are also those that cater to difference business scenes.

Toyota GR sports car

We start with one of the more exciting vehicles on stage, which is this two-seat sports car that bears Toyota’s Gazoo Racing (GR) branding. Low-slung and aggressive in appearance, the unnamed coupe appears to be similar in size to the MR2, a retired model that was previously part of the “Three Brothers” line-up in the 90s.

Lexus, which is Toyota’s luxury division, also presented an electric sports car at the event as a spiritual successor to the LFA. With that in mind, it’s possible that the MR2 could also get its own spiritual successor, previewed by this brightly-coloured concept.

Over the past few years, there have been numerous reports and rumours of a MR2 successor in the works. The most recent claims Toyota will work with Daihatsu and Suzuki on the project, while way back in 2018, it was said the iconic nameplate will return as an EV. Given this show car is part of Toyota’s greater battery EV line-up, the latter seems to hold water, although we’ll need to wait for more information from the carmaker.

Three Toyota SUVs, including an homage to the FJ Cruiser

Given the popularity of SUVs in today’s climate, it’s no surprise that Toyota will have high-riding EVs as part of its strategy, with the bZ4X already leading the way. Outside the bZ portfolio, the carmaker will have two other models in the works, both with placeholder names for now: Crossover EV and Small SU EV.

The two concepts are reminiscent of the bZ concepts also present at the event, albeit without the distinct styling identity of those vehicles. The Crossover EV appears to be a C-segment model, while the Small SU EV is for the B-segment, with both likely to be made affordable for the masses.

The third SUV on show is more unique and appears to pay homage to the FJ Cruiser of the past. Featuring a blocky body, the rugged vehicle is currently labelled the Compact Cruiser EV and appears to be Toyota’s efforts to tap into the lucrative off-roader segment, which Ford has found success in with its revived Bronco.

Toyota EV pick-up truck

While the abovementioned models look unlike anything in Toyota’s current line-up, this pick-up truck is certainly not. Looking similar to the latest Tundra, but with a blocked-off grille, the pick-up truck boasts a dual cab and what looks to be a relatively short bed

Electric pick-up trucks are gaining momentum these days, with models like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV and the much-delayed Tesla Cybertruck being examples. Toyota has said in the past that it wants one of its own, and this concept is proof that such a model is on the way.

Small to large boxes

On the commercial front, Toyota showed off the Micro Box and Mid Box, which are designed to be last-mile delivery vehicles. With boxy shapes and rather futuristic designs, these cargo vans will likely be aimed at commercial clients who are looking to switch to an EV fleet.

For carrying human cargo, there’s the e-Palette, which isn’t exactly new, as the EV was first announced at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show. A proof of concept would later be presented at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show as a version specifically designed to serve as an autonomous bus service for athletes and officials at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Designed for autonomous mobility as a service (Autono-MaaS) applications, the e-Palette has large doors and electric ramps for easy boarding, with SAE Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities. Toyota aims to work with partners to commercialise the e-Palette in different markets and regions through the early 2020s.

Toyota may have been slow in getting in on the EV action, but it’s coming in guns blazing with a diverse range of offerings. With all these concepts being presented, which one holds your attention the most?