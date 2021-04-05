In Cars, GMC, International News / By Danny Tan / 5 April 2021 11:38 am / 3 comments

We’ve seen the GMC Hummer EV truck, now here’s its SUV sibling. GMC has revealed the 2024 Hummer EV SUV, which made its debut during the NCAA’s Final Four college basketball event in a new ad narrated by LeBron James, which you can check out below. The new spot focuses on the SUV’s rather amazing capability and signature Hummer EV features such as Extract Mode and CrabWalk.

Based on the same General Motors Ultium platform as the truck and sharing much with with the Hummer with a bed, the Hummer EV SUV is exactly what you’d imagine it to be, with a mounted full-size spare tyre like the H2 and H3 of old. Inside, it’s the same five-person layout from the pick-up truck, but with a roofed cargo area.

Like the truck, there’s a three-motor electric layout underneath, and a lower-priced two-motor version is planned for later. GMC quotes “up to 830 hp”, which is down from the truck’s 1,000 hp headline figure, although torque is listed as the same up to 15,592 Nm.

Now, these seemingly crazy figures are measured at the wheels instead of the engine, which the Hummer doesn’t have of course, so perhaps they’re not to be taken literally. But the “supertruck” is fast, capable of 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) sprints in around 3.5 seconds, GM claims. A 20-module Ultium battery pack offers up to an estimated 300-plus miles (over 480 km) of range on the top Edition 1.

Other highlights include expected best-in-class off-road proportions with “impressive departure and breakover angles” and a tight turning circle of only 10.8 metres with 4 Wheel Steer; an “immersive interior” with standard Infinity Roof with removable Sky Panels, I-Bar and rear drop glass; customization via My Mode, auxiliary buttons and nearly 200 accessories available at launch; and new “tactical technology” via the redesigned myGMC app including Energy Assist.

Also, all Hummer EV SUV models feature the enhanced version of Super Cruise, an available driver-assistance tech offering hands-free driving on more than 322,000 km of enabled roads, and a new automatic lane changing feature, where the system can determine when a lane change is optimal and initiate the manoeuvre, while following signalling protocols. Of course, signature features such as CrabWalk and Extract Mode are also present.

Five variants are planned – two two-motor ones and three three-motor ones – priced from US$79,995 (RM331,372) to US$110,595 (RM458,130). The Hummer SUV will launch with the Edition 1, which offers customers the choice to equip the machine for optimal driving range or maximum off-road capability.

The Edition 1 comes standard with 22-inch wheels, assist steps and floor liners. The available Extreme Off-Road package adds 18-inch wheels and 35-inch-OD MT tyres, underbody armour and rock sliders, front eLocker and virtual rear lockers, heavy-duty ball-spline half shafts, UltraVision with underbody camera views and more. That’s the truck featured in the ad below, which sees the macho truck roam around a deserted city, I Am Legend style.

Production will only start in early 2023, which is still two years away. When the pick-up truck debut in October 2020, GM said that it production of that variant will start late this year at its all-electric “Factory Zero” in Detroit, so that one will hit showrooms before the SUV. A few days after the truck’s debut, GM revealed that it had sold out the first year of the production run without a real, working car. Sell first, develop later? It’ll work, as long as it’s cool!

