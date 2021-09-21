In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 21 September 2021 11:37 am / 2 comments

The all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra has officially been unveiled. The third-generation full-sized pick-up truck takes over the long-running second-gen model (on sale since 2007), packing a tonne of features that may even tempt Ford F-150 loyalists.

Billed as the toughest Tundra to date, the new pick-up gets a new high-strength boxed, steel-ladder frame, aluminium-reinforced composite bed and a fully redesigned multi-link rear suspension with coil springs. Various bed lengths will be available (from 5.5 feet to 8.1 feet), and the max rated payload capacity is 1,940 pounds (880 kg).

Two downsized i-Force powertrains are offered, starting with the V35A-FTS 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6 engine that develops 389 hp and 649 Nm of torque. The DOHC engine features an aluminium block, chain-driven and dual VVTi system, plus state-of-the-art cylinder heads with a two-layer water jacket structure for maximum coolant flow. This water jacket is also used to lower exhaust gas temperature prior to entering the turbos, thus improving reliability and performance.

Regular i-Force 3.5L V6 on the left, hybrid i-Force Max on the right

The more advanced i-Force Max employs hybrid technology to raise output of the same V6 mill to 437 hp and 790 Nm of torque. A motor generator is fitted into the bell housing located between the engine and transmission, providing additional propulsion and can also allow the Tundra to start up in EV mode. A 288-volt nickel-metal hybrid battery pack is sealed under the rear passenger seats.

Both configurations get a newly developed 10-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission with intelligence (ECTi) as standard. The gearbox features a sequential shift mode, uphill/downhill shift logic and Tow/Haul drive modes, while the hybrid adds Sport and Sport+ drive modes. The maximum towing capacity for the Tundra is 12,000 pounds (5,443 kg).

The new rear multi-link suspension and newly developed double wishbone front suspension offer even better straight-line stability and high-speed driving, while roll steer is reduced by 25%. Each corner gets a twin-tube absorber as standard, featuring triple-oil seals and extended dust covers. There’s beefier forged aluminium knuckles as well, plus steel-reinforced ball joints.

A new rear air suspension system with automatic and manual levelling functions is available for selected variants (great for trailering), and also present for the first time is the Adaptive Variable Suspension system.

Want more performance? The TRD Off-Road pack comes with monotube Bilstein shocks for even better damping, but serious off-roaders should consider the TRD Pro variant (pictured below) instead. It’s fitted with 2.5-inch Fox shocks that lift the front by 1.1 inches (28 mm), a special front stabiliser bar, red painted suspension parts, TRD aluminium front skid plate, additional underbody protection, and Falken all-terrain tyres.

The TRD Pro also benefits from Multi-Terrain Select, offering a slew of off-road drive modes such as Crawl Control and Downhill Assist Control. Drivers can also use the 360-degree surround view camera when navigating challenging terrains,

Now, in terms of design, the Tundra is penned based on the Technical Muscle mantra. Calty Design Research president Kevin Hunter said “our design goal from the beginning was to create the most powerful, rugged and sophisticated looking full-size pick-up that will take Tundra to a whole new level,” so the design philosophy became the anchor for both the exterior and interior styling.

The front fascia is incredibly bold, featuring a massive hexagonal grille flanked by T-shaped headlights, with vertical air intakes nestled under them. The tall bonnet adds to the imposing look, while the hexagonal theme continues with the fender bulges and wheel arches. At the back, one can spot the C-shaped tail lights, and the tailgate can be remotely released (standard for all variants) via the key fob. Cool!

Inside, the Tundra is the first Toyota model to get the automaker’s new Audio Multimedia touchscreen system, boasting processing power that is five times greater than the previous generation unit. The centrally mounted display measures eight inches for standard models, or a humongous 14-inch display. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, too.

Features include voice recognition with commands such as Hi Toyota, over-the-air software updates, 4G Wi-Fi connectivity for up to 10 devices, Toyota Connected Services, and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrumentation for the driver.

Standard for all Tundra models is Toyota Safety Sense 2.5. This includes pre-collision system with pedestrian and cyclist detection, emergency steering assist, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, automatic high beam, road sign assist, Toyota rear seat reminder, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and parking support brake.

The Tundra will be available in various trims – SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 and TRD Pro. The third-generation pick-up is only offered as a double cab, so there will not be a two-door Regular Cab version like before, not yet at least.

Colours include Super White, Wind Chill Pearl, Magnetic Grey Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Super Sonic Red, Army Green, Lunar Rock, Blueprint, Smoked Mesquite (Limited and 1794), and Solar Octane (TRD Pro only). The Tundra will go on sale in the US towards the end of the year. Production takes place alongside the Tacoma in San Antonio, Texas.