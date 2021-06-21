In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 21 June 2021 12:21 pm / 0 comments

Last week, images of the new Toyota Tundra were leaked by a dealer employee onto the Internet, revealing the full exterior design of the big pick-up truck. That must have struck a nerve within Toyota, because the company quickly released an official photo over the weekend and even made a snide remark on Twitter: “Some people don’t know how to keep a secret.”

Whatever it is, we now have the best look yet at the next-generation model, which gets a pretty bold redesign. The outgoing truck’s conventionally handsome face has been replaced by a massive hexagonal grille flanked by T-shaped headlights, with vertical air intakes nestled under them. The tall bonnet adds to the imposing look given by the bold face.

The hexagonal theme continues with the fender bulges and wheel arches, while the wraparound windscreen design leads into a window line that dips downwards before rising again towards the rear of the cab. At the back, one can spot the C-shaped taillights that conform with the contours of the bed, which lead into the integrated bumper.

The variant you see here is the off-road-biased TRD Pro, as denoted by the black bonnet appliqués. This gives the Tundra a much more aggressive appearance, with the large Toyota script replacing the front logo, a hexagonal grille mesh with lots of integrated lighting, a beefy black front skid plate, side steps and a funky camouflage pattern on the “Tundra” front bumper bar and wheel arch extensions.

Also fitted are unique 18-inch BBS forged alloy wheels in matte black, wrapped in chunky Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tyres. The leaked images also show a tailgate spoiler with the same camo pattern as the rest of the car, orange lighting and “TRD Pro” stamped on the tailgate. As usual, the TRD Pro model should get increased underbody protection and unique springs and dampers to cope with rugged terrain.

Toyota has revealed exactly zero details about the Tundra, but we can expect it to ride on the same body-on-frame F variant of the Toyota New Global Architecture (GA-F) as the new Land Cruiser and come with all the latest technologies. The company is releasing its own version of the new Lexus NX‘s touchscreen infotainment system later this year, and this truck should be the first to feature it.

Rumours suggest that the Tundra will also share the same pair of new engines as the Land Cruiser, which makes sense given that both have their functional air inlets in the same place under the headlights. These include a 3.5 litre twin-turbocharged V6 from the Lexus LS – which makes 415 PS and 650 Nm of torque in its SUV sibling – as well as a 3.3 litre biturbo diesel churning out 309 PS and 700 Nm. Both will likely be paired with a ten-speed automatic gearbox, the same one found in the Land Cruiser.