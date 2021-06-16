In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 16 June 2021 12:42 pm / 0 comments

Toyota is gearing up to release the third-generation Tundra, which is the company’s full-size pick-up truck that competes against models like the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado and Nissan Titan. The new model replaces the second-generation model that has been around since 2006, and is expected to make its debut soon before going on sale for the 2022 model year.

Naturally, Toyota has already begun teasing its upcoming pick-up truck ahead of its premiere, and the latest gives us a good look at the engine cover under the bonnet. Seen on it are the words “iForce Max,” which suggests a new engine to replace the current Tundra’s 5.7 litre naturally-aspirated petrol V8 that is branded “iForce.”

The company is choosing not to reveal how it plans to take its iForce engine to the “Max” for now, but the news confirms what has been rumoured in a previous report. Could Toyota be focusing on maximising fuel economy or towing capacity? Is the focus on maximing outputs beyond today’s iForce V8? We’ll only know more when the Tundra makes its full debut.

To form a baseline, the current iForce V8 delivers 381 hp (386 PS) at 5,600 rpm and 544 Nm of torque at 3,600 rpm. The mill is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive, allowing for towing capacity of up to 4,581 kg (10,100 pounds) and a fuel economy as low as 6.4 km/l (15 mpg).

Motor Trend noticed that the faux intake manifold decoration on the engine cover suggests that the iForce Max will be a six-cylinder engine. It is therefore likely that the new Land Cruiser’s 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6 will be used to power the new Tundra. The publication also reported previously that the pick-up will get another new powertrain to join the iForce Max.

As for what it’ll look like, an earlier teaser of the Tundra’s front end shows a more aggressive design highlighted by L-shaped headlamps, a large grille, amber marker lights that are necessary as per US regulations, a pair of LED fog lamps and an LED strip in the centre of the grille. Subtlety is not something that the Tundra’s rivals dwell in, and spyshots suggest Toyota appears to be in agreement.

GALLERY: 2022 Toyota Tundra spyshots