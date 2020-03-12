In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 12 March 2020 12:46 pm / 0 comments

Toyota’s full-sized Tundra pick-up is a little long in the tooth now, the second-generation model having been on sale in North America as far back as 2006. It’s had a number of revisions since, but the company is known to be working on a new one for a while now, and this latest news adds more fuel to the rumour fire.

A member of the Rivian Owners Forum – who is also a Toyota pick-up fan – managed to dig up an entry in the United States Patent and Trademark Office for I-Force Max. This recalls the I-Force moniker used for the 2UZ-FE 4.7 litre V8 in the original Tundra, so it stands to reason that the trademark – which is to be used for “automobiles and structural parts thereof” – would be paired to the new model’s engine.

The exact details of that engine remains to be seen. Reports suggest that the next Tundra will receive the same hybrid setup as the Lexus LS/LC 500h, consisting of a 294 hp/348 Nm 3.5 litre V6, an electric motor and a four-speed transmission that works with the motor to simulate the feel of a 10-speed automatic. Total system output in these cars is 354 hp, although we do expect some changes to suit heavier duty applications.

However, we also shouldn’t rule out the possibility of a V8 option. The current Tundra uses a 3UR-FE 5.7 litre naturally-aspirated mill making 381 hp and 544 Nm of torque, so expect a new version to make slightly more. The 3UR-FE is shared with the Tundra’s SUV sibling the Sequoia, as well as the Land Cruiser and Lexus LX twins, and the next generation of these cars should also get the new engine.

The next Tundra is set to utilise elements of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), so while it will still be built on a ladder-frame chassis, it should be lighter than before. It is also expected to receive an air suspension setup, something test prototypes are probably trying to hide.

