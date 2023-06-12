Second-gen Toyota C-HR teased, will debut on June 26

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 12 June 2023 6:28 pm / 0 comments





Click to enlarge

Toyota has released the first official teaser for the next-generation C-HR, which will be unveiled on June 26. “This eagerly awaited event will debut the all-new Toyota C-HR, an exciting and sophisticated compact SUV, featuring edgy design and advanced technologies,” the carmaker’s European division said.

Now, full width LED rear signatures are in-trend and rather common these days – in Malaysia, both the Toyota Veloz and Harrier have it. But here, we see that the logo and model name is part of the light design, which is something fresh.

The original C-HR – which surfaced in 2016 – was bold in design, and if this second-generation follows the C-HR Prologue concept from December 2022, the crossover will be even more out there, design wise. There’s some Crown, Prius and Aygo X in it, and the C-HR will once again be an SUV that puts design ahead of practicality – check out the Prologue’s rear pillar.

We’ve already detailed the C-HR Prologue concept and the “Small SU EV” patent images – click on the links for the full story. What do you think?

In Malaysia, the C-HR never really took off due to its relatively high price and low specs, but it was a breath of fresh air, in both design and drive. Malaysians are quite pragmatic with our cars, and now that we have the roomy Corolla Cross, will the wild C-HR ever make it back here again?

GALLERY: Toyota C-HR Prologue concept

GALLERY: Toyota Small SU EV patent images