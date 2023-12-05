New MRT feeder bus for Kuang, Kundang, BRP, Gamuda Gardens to Sg Buloh station – starts Dec 15

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / December 5 2023 5:32 pm

Good news for those living in Kuang, Kundang, Bukit Rahman Putra and even the new township of Gamuda Gardens.

Rapid KL has announced a new MRT feeder bus linking the areas north of Sg Buloh to the MRT Putrajaya Line station, and the three-month trial service starts on December 15. The fare is RM1 and the frequency is 35 minutes during peak hours and 45 minutes outside of peak hours. Operation hours are from 6am to 11.30 pm.

The T154 bus stops at plenty of prominent locations on the route from the MRT station to Pasar Kg Baru Kuang and back, including Bukit Rahman Putra, Kampung Gombak, Gamuda Luge (that’s the ski resort-style chairlift you see from the Plus highway), Kundang Jaya, the Kundang Lakes Club, Tasik Biru, Taman Masgenuine and Yamaha.

So, now you have an option to get to the MRT station without driving and parking. Aside from the Putrajaya Line, you can also take a short hop to Kwasa Damansara for the Kajang Line, which goes to PJ.

