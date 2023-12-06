Puspakom’s Dec 2023 schedule for mobile inspection truck unit, off-site tests for Sabah and Sarawak

Puspakom has released the December 2023 schedule for its mobile inspection unit for Peninsular Malaysia, and off-site testing for Sabah and Sarawak.

The mobile inspection unit truck will visit Perak, Johor, Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang and Negeri Sembilan. The purpose of this initiative is to serve those living far away from Puspakom branches. Services offered include routine, transfer of ownership and voluntary vehicle inspections, among other tests.

There’s no fancy “transformers” truck in East Malaysia, but personnel and equipment for off-site tests will visit Ranau, Kota Belud, Semporna, Kunak, Kapit, Limbang, Lawas and Marudi, among other smaller towns in Sabah and Sarawak.

The vehicle inspection company says that customers can go straight to the stated locations at the set dates, without needing to make an online appointment, as one would normally have to do for Puspakom branches. The mobile inspection unit’s normal operation hours are from 8am to 6pm, but some are from 8am to 1pm (marked in red), so check first before heading there.

  • Competition on Dec 06, 2023 at 11:50 am

    when will the current Puspakom monopoly will end and other company will be allowed as vehicles inspector? was it next year? anybody knows? Hopes with competition, services will be improved and no more polluting lorries on the road.

