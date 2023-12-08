Shah Alam City Council MBSA presents plans for Lebuhraya Skyway, from GCE to Persiaran Jubli Perak

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / December 8 2023 1:32 pm

Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE)

The Shah Alam Traffic Master Plan 2035 (SATMAS) was presented at a town hall session yesterday by Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Shah Alam member of parliament Azli Yusof.

According to MBSA, the focus of the SATMAS study is to observe the current state of traffic management, identify the approvals of construction plans and committed developments on sites, as well as to prepare proposals and guidelines to solving on-site challenges faced in traffic management and the public transportation system.

At the town hall session, Azli brought up the subject of the construction of Lebuhraya Skyway from the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) to Persiaran Jubli Perak, as well as the new route from U12 to Persiaran Keluli in Bukit Raja and I-City.

There is also the missing link from Bukit Cerakah to Persiaran Mimbar in Bukit Jelutong; this is speculated to be the Persiaran Mimbar connection to Persiaran Gunung Nuang, which could reach into Seksyen 8 in Shah Alam.

In addition, the Shah Alam member of parliament mentioned that council members and residents’ representatives requested explanation on the 14 missing links proposals, 11 upgrading proposals, the 22.3 km-long Shah Alam Middle Ring Road, and the proposal for four city centre main roads.

The implementation of SATMAS will be carried out in stages, said Azli, namely in three stages, Phase 2025, Phase 2030 and Phase 2035. That said, the details for Lebuhraya Skyway and for the other routes mentioned for the more effective management of traffic in Shah Alam has yet to be detailed.

