Fadillah Yusof is energy transition and public utilities minister, Nik Nazmi’s portfolio split in cabinet reshuffle

Danny Tan / December 12 2023 1:02 pm

Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof is now the minister of energy transition and public utilities, a new portfolio

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a cabinet reshuffle today, a year after the ‘unity government’ came into power. The expected and much-discussed ‘musical chairs’ sees a couple of new faces in the cabinet, as well as some ministries with large portfolios split into two.

The change that concerns us in the automotive industry is the appointment of Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as the energy transition and public utilities minister. GPS man Fadillah is one of two deputy prime ministers and also the minister responsible for Sabah and Sarawak affairs – he will continue in those roles.

Energy transition and public utilities is a new portfolio that is split from the national resources, environment and climate change ministry. Previously helmed by Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, the Setiawangsa MP is now the natural resources and sustainability minister. Based on the names of the new portfolios, electric vehicles should be under Fadillah’s watch – we’ll see.

Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad is now the natural resources and sustainability minister

Elsewhere, the new domestic trade and cost of living minister is Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali; the Sabah politician takes over the spot vacated by the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub. Dr Zaliha Mustafa is no longer the health minister (Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad is back in that seat) and is now the minister in the PM’s department for the Federal Territories – yes, the FT ministry has been revived.

The appointment that will take the biggest headlines though is the EPF CEO Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan being finance minister II – the PM, who continues as finance minister, says that he now has the assistance of a ‘strong, professional team’. “He has shown enough competence, ability, and has managed the affairs of EPF in a very impressive and satisfactory manner,” Anwar said today.

Aside from the fact that the country’s financial health impacts all of us, the customs department is under the MoF, and that’s the department that approves the price of vehicles in Malaysia. Speaking of the finance ministry, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, who has answered much of the MoF related questions in parliament on behalf of the PM/FM, is now the deputy works minister under Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

