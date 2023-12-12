Flat rate RM5 one-way fare for Malaysians on KTMB Johor Bahru-Woodlands Shuttle Tebrau service

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / December 12 2023 12:49 pm

Malaysians will pay a RM5 flat rate for a one-way ride on the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) Shuttle Tebrau service between Johor Bahru and Woodlands, Singapore, The Star reported.

Current pricing for a one-way ticket from Johor Bahru to Woodlands, Singapore is RM5, while the ticket for the return trip from Singapore is SGD5 (RM17.30), though KTMB had proposed to eliminate the difference in fares, Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke said.

“I welcome the suggestion and will discuss the matter with the Land Public Transport Agency. We hope it can be done by early next year. Shuttle Tebrau is used by many, about 10,000 passengers are using the service daily,” Loke said, adding that there is no need for Malaysia to hold discussions with Singapore as KTMB is a Malaysian entity.

On holding discussions with Singapore for the continuing of operations for the Shuttle Tebrau service when the JB-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) project is complete and becomes operational, the transport minister said there is still time.

“There are still three years until the RTS Link is completed. We will focus on improving the service first,” Loke said. In October this year, the transport minister told the Malaysian parliament that the country would be holding discussions with Singapore for the continuing of operations for the Shuttle Tebrau service when the JB-Singapore rapid Transit System (RTS) project is complete and becomes operational.

