2023 Ducati Panigale Replica: celebrating a record breaking racing season in MotoGP, WSBK, WSSP

Posted in Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / December 18 2023 3:11 pm

A limited edition collection of five special Ducati Panigale’s celebrates the Borgo Panigale firm’s record breaking 2023 racing season. With laurels in MotoGP, World Superbike (WSBK) and World Supersports (WSSP) championships this quintet of racing bikes commemorates Ducati’s back-t0 back annual victories at the pinnacle of two-wheel motorsports.

Unveiled during the press conference ahead of the Campione di Festa, or Festival of Champions, the collection comprises of four Panigale V4s and one Panigale V2. Each special edition comes with the rider’s original autograph on the tank, protected under a layer of clear varnish.

Coming in a single-seater configuration, each limited edition gets a billet aluminium steering plate with laser engraving of the model name and edition number, with a dedicated key and animation for the dashboard at startup.

Additionally, the saddle of each Panigale is made of a special material with the rider’s logo displayed as on the race bike. The five replicas celebrate the racing numbers of the riders to whom they are dedicated: Pecco Bagnaia’s 63, Alvaro Bautista’s 19, Jorge Martín’s 89, Marco Bezzecchi’s 72 and Nicolo Bulega’s 11.

The Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2023 World Champion Replica is inspired by the livery of the 2023 season, Ducati Yellow, which Ducati Lenovo Team raced at San Marino and Riviera di Rimini GP at Misano. Production of the Bagnaia Replica is limited to 263 units, in honour of his racing number.

Meanwhile, The Panigale V4 Bautista 2023 World Champion Replica wears the Ducati Yellow livery of the Panigale V4 R with which two-time champion Bautista raced the Misano rounds and race 2 at Jerez de la Frontera of WSBK. Inspired by the Panigale V4 R Bautista raced, 219 units of this Panigale replica will come with brushed aluminium fuel tank, carbon fibre winglets and Marchesini forged aluminium wheels in light grey.

Carrying the official colours of the Desmosedici GP of the Prima Pramac MotoGP team, the Panigale V4 Martín 2023 Racing Replica comes with a carbon-fibre front fender. As per Martin’s racing number, 189 limited edition replicas will be made.

The Panigale V4 Bezzecchi 2023 Racing Replica is inspired by the yellow/black livery of the Desmosedici GP of the Mooney VR46 team, as raced by Bezzechi. Production is limited to 72 units, making this the rarest of the Panigale V4 Replicas.

Based on the Panigale V4S which retails for RM199,900 in Malaysia, the Panigale V4 Replicas come with various Ducati Performance components. The equipment list includes a nine-disc STM-EVO SBK dry clutch and Akrapovic homologated silencer, 2 kg lighter than the standard unit on the Panigale V4.

Other upgraded bits are the heat shield for the rear exhaust manifolds, the alternator cover, the rear mudguard and the front brake ducts, all made from carbon-fibre. For the swingarm, a carbon-fibre and titanium guard is fitted. Accessories include a carbon-fibre clutch cover, number plate and mirror delete kit, billet aluminium racing fuel cap and GPS module for the onboard lap timer.

Brembo supplies its Stylema R callipers and MCS master brake cylinder with remote adjustment. Rizoma supplies adjustable footpegs while the plexiglass bubble on the front cowl is the racing version with greater protection against the wind.

As for the Panigale V2 Bulega 2023 World Champion Replica, this limited edition of 111 units wears the red and black livery of the Panigale V2 (RM129,900 in Malaysia) of the Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP team.Ohlins suspension and steering damper is fitted as standard, and the Akrapovic racing silencers* increase maximum power by 2.5% and maximum torque by 2%, while reducing the weight of the bike by 5 kg, along with the Li-ion battery.

Standard equipment is Rizoma adjustable rider footpegs made from billet aluminium while optional equipment is the number plate and mirror removal kit and billet aluminium racing tank cap. Front and rear mudguards, chain guard, clutch cover guard, swingarm guard and shock absorber guard are in carbon fibre.

