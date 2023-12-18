Guthrie Highway’s 3 toll plazas now on open payment system – pay with Visa/Master credit, debit cards

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / December 18 2023 10:31 am

Prolintas has announced that the open payment system (OPS) for toll collection is now on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE). This means that you can use credit, debit or prepaid cards to pay toll at the GCE’s three toll plazas.

For regular users of the Guthrie, this is nothing new, and just a continuation of the trial run that have been in place since September. Applicable toll plazas include the GCE’s Bukit Jelutong, Elmina and Lagong points.

Credit, debit and prepaid card toll payment is only for Class 1 (cars) and you’ll have to use designated lanes. Look out for the Visa, Mastercard and MyDebit logos on the gantry. Of course, one can continue to pay toll using Touch n Go, SmartTag and RFID – OPS is just an additional option for motorists.

Klang Valley motorists, have you been using credit/debit cards to pay toll now that OPS is widely available? If no, why?

