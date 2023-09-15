GCE, AKLEH highways testing open toll payment – users can pay toll fare with prepaid, credit, debit cards

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / September 15 2023 11:15 am

Prolintas has announced that the open toll payment system is now being trialled at two of its highways, the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) and the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH).

The newly introduced, alternative payment method is available for Class 1 vehicles (cars) at a dedicated lane that is marked with a new signboard at the gantry (pictured above).

“The system is now being implemented at three toll plazas at GCE: Bukit Jelutong Toll Plaza, Elmina Toll Plaza and Lagong Toll Plaza starting September 13, 2023. Meanwhile, Datuk Keramat Toll Plaza at AKLEH has accepted the new toll payment since September 9. One lane at every toll plaza is dedicated to the system in trial complying with Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) standards,” Prolintas group CEO Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah said in a statement.

As on other highways, the open toll payment system will be in addition to existing toll fare payment methods including Touch ‘n Go, SmartTag, and radio frequency identification (RFID), Prolintas stated. “The initiative will provide greater convenience and flexibility for motorists with multiple options of toll payment which will contribute to the overall improvement of the nation’s highway industry,” the group CEO added.

Last month, trials for the open toll payment system commenced at four highways under the ALR Group, namely the Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong (LDP), Sprint Highway, Kesas Highway and Smart Tunnel. In May, a total of 12 highway concessionaires agreed to implement the open toll payment system from September.

