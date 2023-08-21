Litrak now trialling open payment system on LDP and Sprint Highway; debit or credit card use now possible

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 21 August 2023 12:15 pm / 4 comments

Trials for the open toll payment system have commenced for the Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong (LDP) Highway and Sprint Highway in the Klang Valley, highway operator Litrak has announced.

This open toll payment system offers highway users the added choice of using debit or credit cards for payments of toll fares, in addition to the existing modes of payment which are the Touch ‘n Go card, SmartTag, and radio frequency identification (RFID).

Litrak is one of 12 highway operators which have agreed to the implementation of the open toll payment system, and recently the Maju Expressway (MEX) commenced testing of the system earlier this month.

The list of highway concessionaires who have agreed to an open toll payment system includes:

Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE)

Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP)

Western Kuala Lumpur Traffic Dispersion Scheme Expressway (SPRINT)

Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas)

SMART tunnel

Maju Expressway (MEX)

Sungai Besi Expressway

New Pantai Expressway (NPE)

Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (Akleh)

Guthrie Corridor Highway(GCE)

Penang Bridge

Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE)

In the future, motorists will have the choice of using any digital mode of payment when the multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) toll system is implemented in 2025, for which the first pilot project will commence on the Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya) as the first pilot location from end of October, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said in March.

