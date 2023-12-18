Sungai Klang Link signs MoU for 53 km highway connecting West Coast Expressway, NPE2 highways

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / December 18 2023 10:40 am

Sungai Klang Link Sdn Bhd (SKL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MTD Construction for the development and construction of a 53 km-long highway project that is expected to run along the Klang River, reported The Edge Malaysia.

The project plans to incorporate seven proposed interchanges for the highway that will begin in Klang with an interchange on the West Coast Expressway (WCE), and conclude at the New Pantai Expressway 2 (NPE2) interchange.

The highway alignment aims to link the commercial and residential areas along Istana Negara, Mid Valley, Taman Desa, Kinrara, Petaling Jaya, Puchong, Subang Jaya, Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam and Padang Jawa, according to the SKL website. This is a privately funded initiative with investment amounting to RM10 billion, and will involve zero cost to the government, it said.

A subsidiary of MTD Group, MTD Construction will contribute support in the form of services, manpower, materials and equipment across the planning, construction and completion phases, Malay Mail reported.

Sungai Klang Link (SKL) is currently seeking final approvals for the proposal for the right to build, own and operate the highway project as a concessionaire, the report added.

“As we continue to push the boundaries in transportation infrastructure, we are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey alongside MTD Construction Sdn Bhd. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering impactful solutions for the nation’s infrastructure needs,” said SKL chief executive Datuk Haji Mohd Nazri Ismail.

