Transport ministry to roll out e-hailing van service in areas without public transport – operated by Prasarana

The transport ministry has said it will introduce an on-demand transit van service in the Klang Valley to improve public transport interconnectivity, reports The Star. According to transport minister Anthony Loke, the vans will be purchased using part of the RM50 million allocation under Budget 2024 to enhance public transportation.
He added that Prasarana Malaysia will be tasked to oversee the operations of the on-demand transit van service, with further details on implementation to be announced later. The initiative will serve to address first- and last-mile connectivity issues, particularly in areas with limited access to public bus services.
“We understand that not all residential areas have bus routes. The concept is similar to e-hailing services. It has no special routes but we will place it in strategic locations,” said Loke. Such a service is reminiscent of Kumpool, which is an on-demand shuttle service that currently operates in Subang Jaya, Petaling Jaya, Cyberjaya, Melaka and Johor Bahru.
Kumpool works by gathering passenger bookings in real-time and travels a route based on everyone’s pick-up and drop-off stops. In February, Kumpool announced it had partnered with RapidKL to provide an on-demand feeder bus service for selected areas.
On a separate matter, Loke said the transport ministry will present amendments to the Road Transport Act 1887 (Act 33) regarding the offence of driving in bus lanes next year to prevent continued misuse of the lanes by other road users and enhance the lane’s effectiveness.
With the amendments, enforcement personnel will be able to issue compounds based on the offences monitored and recorded on camera. “We are moving towards smart enforcement by using licence plate scanning devices…this will be implemented later,” he said.
Comments
So the gov decided to bring back the “minibus” concept again!!
and put more vehicles on the road!!
Which can carry more passengers…van or minibus?
of course, a normal single occupancy 5 seaters car can carry more people /s
Why is the government spending rm50million into a company like Kumpool? What is their balancesheet? who are the owners?
With the announced partnerships why can’t they self fund by seeking investors?
I quote and unquote your party’s favorite line ” RMXXX can build how many schools and how many hospitals”
This is against your principles.
according to their website, kumpool is owned by causeway link, one of the bus operator in Johor. I tried their service in PJ, very affordable but with longer waiting time compared to grab as they only have a few drivers covering the area.
Agreed! Minivan Kumpool, all the fast stock aging fleet of alphard veilfire at used car depot will be clear in no time soon.
KUMPOOL is also available in Penang.
Lain bai. Kan dia ckp ni mcm ehailing. Route programmed based on demand. Also, dkt area not accesible by normal public transport. Baca betul² sblm bukak mulut. Haiyaa.. But i would suggest to use minibus ev.
Change the k to c!
This on-demand transportation service will always be a short-term solution to first and last-mile connectivity issues. Gov should expand the last-mile connectivity issues with more coverage and start with low frequency and move forward from there, then track the ridership just like Singapore does and adjust accordingly.
Our gov always tries to skip the “foundation” steps and provide later steps, see what other countries do then we also follow, but the thing is we didn’t do steps 1,2 & 3. Instead, we do steps 4,5 & 6 which fails the whole system. Remember you can’t build a house without building the foundations first.