In Local News, Public Transport / By Gerard Lye / 11 April 2022 2:05 pm / 3 comments

Kumpool Ride is an e-hailing bus booking service that was initially available in Johor Bahru but has since been made available in the Klang Valley (Subang Jaya first, and now, Petaling Jaya). It works like an on-demand shuttle service by gathering passengers’ bookings in real-time and then travelling on an optimised route based on everyone’s pick-up and drop-off stops.

Designed to improve public transport accessibility, Kumpool Ride aims to address issues found in a traditional bus system, including a lack of bus stops, reliability problems as well as bus stop locations that are not strategic. It’s also useful if you prefer not to deal with the stresses of driving in traffic or finding a parking spot at busy spots.

The service is provided through a dedicated app where customers must first select their pick-up and drop-off locations before making a booking. Once a booking is made, users are issued a digital ticket with a QR code and must head to the selected pick-up point at least 10-15 minutes in advance and wait for their ride.

The location of the vehicle is shown in real-time and once it arrives, users need to scan the provided QR code to board the bus and make their way to their destination. The fare is payable upon arrival in cash or using selected e-wallets.

There are currently over 200 stops in both Subang Jaya and Johor Bahru, with 120 stops in PJ. During the pilot period (as stated in the app), trips are charged a RM1 flat rate, although 10,000 rides are being given away for free in PJ.

It should be noted that unlike regular e-hailing services like Grab or AirAsia Ride which offer private cars to bring customers precisely to their desired destinations, Kumpool Ride works based on preset stops like a traditional bus system (albeit with more options), so you’ll be dropped off at the one closest to where you want to go. Even so, it does help in further bridging the first- and last-mile gap that feeder buses are sometimes unable to.

The company behind the service is Kumpool, which is a division of Causeway Link, one of the largest public bus providers in Johor Bahru, and it also offers logistics solutions with Kumpool Delivery. Have you tried out Kumpool Ride before? How was the experience?