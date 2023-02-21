In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 21 February 2023 12:45 pm / 1 comment

It was teased last week and now it’s official. Rapid KL has launched the T757 feeder bus to the LRT Alam Megah station, serving the industrial and residential area around the LRT Kelana Jaya Line station.

Looking at the map, there are a couple of stops at Flat Proton, one at SMK Seksyen 27, one at Seksyen 26, one at Telekom Malaysia Seksyen 27, one at Flat Taman Bunga Raya and another at Flat Taman Bunga Negara.

This isn’t the usual bus but a van painted in the LRT feeder bus’ pink livery. Instead, it’s an ‘on-demand’ service outsourced to Kumpool, an e-hailing van booking service that was initially available in Johor Bahru before reaching the Klang Valley.

In October last year, Rapid KL launched the T250 route from LRT Wangsa Maju to Setapak. The price for a seat on the van is RM1, and bookings can be made via the Kumpool app. It works like an on-demand shuttle service by gathering passengers’ bookings in real-time and then travelling on an optimised route based on everyone’s pick-up and drop-off stops.