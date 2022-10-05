In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 5 October 2022 4:18 pm / 1 comment

Rapid KL has announced an “on-demand” LRT feeder bus, which will ply route T250 from LRT Wangsa Maju station to Setapak. The public transport operator says that the feeder bus – or van in this case – can be booked using the Kumpool app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

This is probably Rapid KL “outsourcing” feeder bus services for this route to Kumpool Ride, an e-hailing bus booking service that was initially available in Johor Bahru before reaching the Klang Valley (Subang Jaya and Petaling Jaya).

It works like an on-demand shuttle service by gathering passengers’ bookings in real-time and then travelling on an optimised route based on everyone’s pick-up and drop-off stops.

The Rapid KL Facebook page admin explained in the comments section that this “on-demand” van does not replace the regular feeder bus, which will continue to run on the regular schedule. This means that the vans are add-ons to this popular route, possibly to meet high demand. More on Kumpool here.