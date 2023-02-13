In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 13 February 2023 11:09 am / 0 comments

Rapid KL has posted a teaser of a new service for Alam Megah, Shah Alam. The teaser image has a pink speech bubble with the “Nantikan!” message as well as a smartphone with the Kumpool logo.

We think that the signs point to an ‘on-demand’ feeder bus via Kumpool. Pink is the colour of the LRT feeder buses, and Rapid KL has ‘outsourced’ feeder bus services to Kumpool before. The latter is an e-hailing van booking service that was initially available in Johor Bahru before reaching the Klang Valley (Subang Jaya and Petaling Jaya).

In October last year, Rapid KL launched the T250 route from LRT Wangsa Maju to Setapak. The price for a seat on the van is RM1, and bookings can be made via the Kumpool app. It works like an on-demand shuttle service by gathering passengers’ bookings in real-time and then travelling on an optimised route based on everyone’s pick-up and drop-off stops.

The nearest LRT station to Alam Megah is the Kelana Jaya Line’s Subang Alam station, while the Putra Heights depot is also nearby.