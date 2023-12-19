EV road tax: new structure needs more time to be refined, will not be announced end of this year – Loke

More time is needed to refine the draft for the electric vehicle road tax structure due to a number of elements in the draft which still need refining, transport minister Anthony Loke has said.

There are several aspects in the draft structure which he is still not satisfied with, however this will not affect current electric vehicle users because the road tax exemption for EVs will still be in place, and there will be no effect on EV users this year, he said, Malaysia Gazette reported.

The exemption took effect from January 1, 2022, and will be in place until December 31, 2025 for fully imported (CBU) vehicles, and until December 31, 2027 for locally assembled (CKD) EVs.

In May this year, the Malaysian government announced that it is working on a new EV road tax structure, which was to be revealed by the end of this year. Now, the completed draft will first be presented to the national EV task force committee, however Loke wants to further improve the draft structure to bring the best rates for EV buyers, he said.

Previously, the transport minister had said that the government wants to ensure that the new EV road tax charges will be competitive, and not burdensome to encourage more people to make the switch to EVs.

Road tax for EVs in Malaysia – click to enlarge

  • ioma on Dec 19, 2023 at 11:37 am

    What? EV should pay more road tax due the weight which are heavier, contributing the acceleration of the road wear.

  • Statuis on Dec 19, 2023 at 11:45 am

    All Vehicle, petrol/diesel/battery/hybrid should get fair road tax.
    based on true performance road tax:

    13s tax RM 62.50

  • MB Sanusi on Dec 19, 2023 at 12:09 pm

    Apesal plate AML 147 roadtax Free. Sape Tau

  • NYC on Dec 19, 2023 at 12:13 pm

    Just charge based on the value of the vehicle.
    It’s just a matter of time before people start meddling with the drivetrain for more power or range. The outdated method for ICE based on engine capacity is already a good example.

  • Ad on Dec 19, 2023 at 12:23 pm

    Nobody force you to commit the date, BUT once you committed, MUST deliver ! Walk the Talk !

  • Nurul Izzah on Dec 19, 2023 at 12:41 pm

    Anwar menang, rotek murah

  • ThePolygon on Dec 19, 2023 at 12:42 pm

    There goes my Smart Brabus

  • bobby on Dec 19, 2023 at 1:45 pm

    worry new ev road tax will drive customer away?

  • Freya Meyer on Dec 19, 2023 at 2:44 pm

    BEV road tax shall be formulated according to vehicle efficiency ie. Torque output over vehicle’s kerb Weight ?

  • drMpower on Dec 19, 2023 at 4:50 pm

    can they bring out a basic formula for this?
    and townhall it first?

