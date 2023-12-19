EV road tax: new structure needs more time to be refined, will not be announced end of this year – Loke

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / December 19 2023 11:32 am

More time is needed to refine the draft for the electric vehicle road tax structure due to a number of elements in the draft which still need refining, transport minister Anthony Loke has said.

There are several aspects in the draft structure which he is still not satisfied with, however this will not affect current electric vehicle users because the road tax exemption for EVs will still be in place, and there will be no effect on EV users this year, he said, Malaysia Gazette reported.

The exemption took effect from January 1, 2022, and will be in place until December 31, 2025 for fully imported (CBU) vehicles, and until December 31, 2027 for locally assembled (CKD) EVs.

In May this year, the Malaysian government announced that it is working on a new EV road tax structure, which was to be revealed by the end of this year. Now, the completed draft will first be presented to the national EV task force committee, however Loke wants to further improve the draft structure to bring the best rates for EV buyers, he said.

Previously, the transport minister had said that the government wants to ensure that the new EV road tax charges will be competitive, and not burdensome to encourage more people to make the switch to EVs.

Road tax for EVs in Malaysia – click to enlarge

