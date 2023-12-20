PLUS highway assistance, info and general inquiries now available on the Putri chatbot via WhatsApp

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / December 20 2023 3:50 pm

PLUS highway emergency assistance, information and general inquiries are now available through the PLUS Texting Realtime Interface (Putri) chatbot on WhatsApp. The number is 019-3569802 and Putri can converse in both Bahasa Melayu and English. With this, one can access services without having to contact PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000.

Introduced in September 2020, Putri leverages on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to engage with users in online text-based interactions using natural language processing. Since its introduction, the chatbot has successfully handled approximately 220,000 responses and complete conversations with highway users in digital form, PLUS says.

Among the responses on PLUS highway services available are traffic information, toll rates, frequently asked questions, products and facilities, promotions and events, feedback and incident reporting, among other topics. PLUS says that with the help of Putri, its traffic monitoring centre personnel will be able to focus on emergency calls and streamline the coordination of assistance for highway users facing emergencies.

Aside from WhatsApp, one can chat with Putri on the PLUS app, PLUS website (www.plus.com.my), X (@PLUS2U), PLUSMiles portal (www.plusmiles.com.my) and the PLUS Malaysia Facebook page. “These interactions play a crucial role in contributing continuous improvement of the chatbot’s technical capabilities, ultimately enhancing the travel experience for highway users,” the highway concessionaire said.

