KL-Karak Highway, LPT1 Christmas 2023 travel time advisory – nearly a million cars expected on Dec 23-26

ANIH, the concessionare of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) and the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1), has released a travel time advisory (TTA) for Christmas in preparation for the expected surge in traffic volume over the coming holiday weekend.

In a statement, it anticipates a significant increase in the average daily traffic volume between December 23 and 26, with nearly one million vehicles expected to use the KLK and LPT1 over the period.

Daily traffic on the KLK during the period is anticipated to reach 172,200 vehicles per day, up by 70% from the typical daily volume, while the LPT1 is expected to experience an average daily traffic volume of 68,200 vehicles, an increase of over 50% from the normal daily volume.

As such, the concessionaire has recommended that motorists consult the TTA to ensure a smoother and more comfortable journey. It added that it has reinforced its support workforce at toll plazas and deployed RELA members along the highways to aid with traffic flow throughout the specified period.

