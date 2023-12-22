2024 McLaren GTS debuts – 635 PS/630 Nm biturbo V8, 10 kg lighter; quicker 20 mm nose lift mechanism

Posted in Cars, International News, McLaren / By Mick Chan / December 22 2023 5:29 pm

Mclaren has pulled the cover off its latest grand tourer entrant, now called the GTS which replaces the GT that made its debut in 2019.

Detail changes abound, though first, the headline figures – the marque’s M840TE 4.0 litre, twin-turbocharged petrol V8 engine has been uprated by 15 PS to produce 635 PS at 7,500 rpm and 630 Nm of torque from 5,500 rpm to 6,500 rpm, the latter unchanged from the GT. Transmission continues to be a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, sending drive o the rear wheels.

A weight loss of 10 kg relative to the GT brings the GTS to a DIN kerb weight of 1,520 kg, courtesy of weight saving solutions including a composite roof made of recycled carbon-fibre. As such, the GTS brings a claimed best-in-segment power to weight ratio of 418 PS per tonne, and improves on its predecessor’s 0-200 km/h sprint time, to 8.9 seconds (0-100 km/h is covered in 3.2 seconds).

Meanwhile, braking from 100 km/h to a halt is achieved in a claimed 32 metres, courtesy of six-piston calipers on 390 mm discs in front, and four-piston calipers on 380 mm discs at the rear, carbon ceramics all around.

Rolling stock now gains a 10-spoke turbine-style forged alloy wheel design that is unique to the GTS, alongside a standard 10-twin-spoke alloy wheel design, both in a variety of finishes. Tyres are Pirelli P Zero tyres made specifically for the GTS, and measure 225/35R20 in front and 295/30R21 at the rear.

Steering is by an electro-hydraulic setup that gets GTS-specific tuning, and also increases power assistance at low speeds. The all-round double-wishbone suspension features a nose lift function for greater front end clearance as before, though this is quicker to act, lifting or lowering the nose by 20 mm for a ground clearance of 130 mm in four seconds, or twice as quickly as the GT managed previously.

Given its grand touring remit within the McLaren road car line-up, the GTS continues with the same luggage space as the GT, where 570 litres of space comes from 420 litres under the rear hatch and 150 litres from the front compartment.

Driver instrumentation continues to be via a 10.25-inch digital display, while infotainment similarly continues to be via a portrait-oriented seven-inch touchscreen. Optional is a Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system comprising 12 speakers, featuring carbon fibre sub-bass woofers and Kevlar mid-range drive units.

The McLaren GTS is available in a range of new exterior colours including Mantis Green, Tanzanite Blue and Ice White, as well as a GTS-exclusive Lava Grey finish as seen here. Orders are being taken for the McLaren GTS, with deliveries to commence in 2024.

