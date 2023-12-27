Diesel shortage at Petronas stations in Sarawak – situation expected to persist until December 31

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / December 27 2023 10:33 am

Earlier this week, it was reported that Sarawak had been facing a shortage of diesel at Petronas stations for nearly two weeks, with the situation not expected to be resolved until next week at least.

The Sarawak domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN) said that it was waiting for an official statement from Petronas Dagangan regarding the shortage at nearly all of its petrol stations in the state as well as Sabah, but has yet to receive information from the diesel supplier regarding the issue, Bernama reports.

In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry advised consumers to get their diesel supply from Shell or state-owned Petros petrol stations, and said it would carry out constant checks and monitoring on all petrol stations and urged the public to report any activities involving the misappropriation of subsidised diesel.

On Monday, DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen was reported as saying that the diesel shortage in the state has come about because the subsidised fuel – which there is a designated quota for – was being misused by irresponsible parties for industrial purposes, leading to an imbalance in supply and demand.

Meanwhile, Petronas Dagangan said via a statement that the issue is expected to persist until December 31, but it was actively working with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to minimise the disruption.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.