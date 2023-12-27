Diesel shortage at Petronas stations in Sarawak – situation expected to persist until December 31

Posted in Local News / By /

Diesel shortage at Petronas stations in Sarawak – situation expected to persist until December 31

Earlier this week, it was reported that Sarawak had been facing a shortage of diesel at Petronas stations for nearly two weeks, with the situation not expected to be resolved until next week at least.

The Sarawak domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN) said that it was waiting for an official statement from Petronas Dagangan regarding the shortage at nearly all of its petrol stations in the state as well as Sabah, but has yet to receive information from the diesel supplier regarding the issue, Bernama reports.

In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry advised consumers to get their diesel supply from Shell or state-owned Petros petrol stations, and said it would carry out constant checks and monitoring on all petrol stations and urged the public to report any activities involving the misappropriation of subsidised diesel.

Diesel shortage at Petronas stations in Sarawak – situation expected to persist until December 31

On Monday, DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen was reported as saying that the diesel shortage in the state has come about because the subsidised fuel – which there is a designated quota for – was being misused by irresponsible parties for industrial purposes, leading to an imbalance in supply and demand.

Meanwhile, Petronas Dagangan said via a statement that the issue is expected to persist until December 31, but it was actively working with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to minimise the disruption.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 