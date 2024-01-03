Almost 600k road accidents reported in 2023, 12,417 of those were fatal – Selangor top in cases and deaths

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / January 3 2024 10:57 am

Almost 600,000 road accidents were reported in Malaysia in 2023. According to PDRM’s JSPT Bukit Aman deputy director Datuk Mohd Nasri Omar, 598,635 cases were reported to the police from January 1 till December 30, 2023, and of the total, 12,417 cases involved deaths.

“Meanwhile, 2,331 cases involved heavy injury, 28,511 involved light injury, while the rest of the accidents damaged only the vehicles,” he told reporters after a New Year Eve operations at the Jalan Duta toll plaza, reported by Bernama.

Mohd Nasri added that Selangor had the highest road accident rate at 173,129 cases, followed by Johor (87,370) and Kuala Lumpur (72,701). Selangor also took the unwanted top spot in terms of road accident deaths – 2,092 versus 2,010 in Johor and 1,321 in Perak.

If these figures were from a natural disaster or plague, we’d all be horrified, but no one bats an eyelid at the high number of deaths on the road, which is shocking. Let’s all be more alert and patient when driving.

