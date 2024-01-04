Melaka to set up more caravan, camper van sites

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / January 4 2024 12:36 pm

The Melaka state government will establish more sites dedicated to recreational vehicles (RVs) to become new tourist attractions in the state, said Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

The initiative was aimed at positioning Melaka as a preferred destination for campervan, caravan and motorhome owners, and to ensure that they have a suitable recreational area when travelling, the minister said, Bernama reported.

“So far there are two sites, namely the RV parks in Bukit Serindit and Paya Lebar, Masjid Tanah, but we have [also] identified several other suitable spots at Pantai Tanjung Bidara and Sungai Kesang in Sungai Rambai. We will offer and provide the best location for travellers as we promote Visit Melaka Year 2024,” he said after officiating the Taman Bandaraya RV park in Melaka yesterday, according to the report.

In addition to improving the facilities at the RV sites, the Melaka state government would also provide users RVs with electricity, a surau, toilets, and a common cooking area for the convenience of the users, said Ab Rauf.

The Melaka Historic City Council has also provided six RV sites at the Taman Bandaraya RV park, which provided basic amenities such as picnic tables and cooking counters for a total cost of RM201,401, the minister said.

