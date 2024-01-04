NKVE temporary closure between Jalan Duta, Sg Buloh – 11pm tonight till 5am Friday, both directions

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / January 4 2024 10:56 am

Take note, NKVE users. PLUS has announced a temporary closure on the New Klang Valley Expressway, from 11pm tonight (January 4) till 5am tomorrow morning (January 5).

The closure will apply to both directions at KM27.85. That’s just after the Jalan Duta toll heading up the hill, if you’re heading north. From Sungai Buloh, it’s downhill before the Jalan Duta toll plaza. PLUS says that the temporary closure is to facilitate gantry truss launching works by Gelumbang Jaya, an outdoor ad company.

Note that the area is not fully impassable to traffic. PLUS says that traffic flow will be controlled by crew in a ‘stop and go’ manner. In any case, there will be waiting involved. NKVE users are advised to plan their journey and follow the instructions of crew in the area – drive safe.

