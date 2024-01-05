Penang 4-day water cut to affect PLUS R&R, toll plazas

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / January 5 2024 9:35 am

Penang has announced a four-day scheduled water supply interruption starting from January 10. This is because PBAPP, the state’s water works, has to shut down the Sungai Dua water treatment plant to replace two units of control valves that are leaking.

Zairil Khir Johari, state exco for infrastructure, transport and digital development, said that around 590,000 customers on the island and mainland will be affected. Among the locations that will receive no water over the period are 14 PLUS R&Rs and toll plazas in the state.

Specifically, the R&Rs are Juru (both bounds), Sg Bakap (both bounds), Sg Muda (northbound) and Restoran Jejantas Penanti. The toll plazas affected are Bertam, Sg Dua, Juru, Bukit Tambun Selatan, Bukit Tambun Utara, Jambatan Pulau Pinang, Kubang Semang and Jawi.

However, the North South Highway and Penang Bridge concessionaire says that it will be ready with reserve water supply for the convenience of customers. In any case, use water sparingly if you’re stopping at any of the affected R&Rs during the water cut.

