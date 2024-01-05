Three motorcyclists crash into drain, one fatality in Melaka due to safety cones moved from work site

Posted in Local News, Safety / By Mick Chan / January 5 2024 12:36 pm

Three motorcyclists in Melaka have crashed into a drain undergoing works, believed to be result of moving of traffic safety cones, resulting in injuries for two of the motorcyclists and one fatality, reported Utusan Malaysia.

The traffic safety cones placed at the work site were believed to have been moved by members of the public, which then led to the motorcyclists being unaware of the hazard on the path, leading to each incident, said central Melaka district police chief assistant commissioner Christopher Patit.

The victims were travelling from JPJ Bukit Katil towards the Hospital Pantai traffic lights, before arriving at the location of the incident which was a diversion of a path that had been closed with traffic cones by the contractor. The incident is believed to have been caused by the cones no longer being in position, leaving the victims unable to see the road works and crashing into the drain as a result, Patit said.

For those who may be tempted to move pieces of road equipment – such as these traffic safety cones – from where they have been originally placed, do know that doing so can, and in fact has, resulted in the injury of others, including the loss of life.

