Jalan Kuantan-Segamat FT12 road closed till Jan 28 due to sinkhole – traffic diverted to alternative routes

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / January 8 2024 12:54 pm

JKR Pekan has announced that the Kuantan-Segamat FT12 road is closed to all traffic until January 28. This is due to a sinkhole at Section 102 near Kawasan Burung Unta, and the road closure will facilitate repair work.

As such, traffic will be diverted to alternatives routes. For those heading from Kuantan to Muadzam Shah, take the federal route FT3 (Kuantan to Endau via Pekan) and FT63 (Leban Condong to Muadzam Shah). If you’re heading from Gambang to Muadzam, the alternative is FT82 from (Pekan Batu Balek) to the FT3 (Kuantan to Endau).

Elsewhere, the FT3 stretch from Kota Tinggi to Mersing is now passable to all traffic. However, motorists are advised to be cautious especially at areas prone to flooding. Drive safe.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.