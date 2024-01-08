Puspakom extends operations to Saturdays this month – Jan 13, 20, 27; 19 branches nationwide involved

Puspakom will open for business on three Saturdays this month, January 13, 20 and 27. This extended operations is for selected branches across the country, which will be open from 8am to 5pm, like on previous extended Saturdays.

This time, a total of 19 Puspakom branches will be involved. All customers have to make online appointments via MyPuspakom before showing up – no walk-ins are allowed. Below are the list of outlets involved.

Klang Valley

  • Wangsa Maju
  • Cheras
  • Petaling Jaya
  • Shah Alam
  • Bangi
  • Padang Jawa

North

  • Alor Setar
  • Mak Mandin (Penang)
  • Ipoh
  • Gopeng (Perak)

South

  • Alor Gajah (Melaka)
  • Seremban
  • Johor Bahru
  • Kluang
  • Pasir Gudang

East Coast

  • Kuantan
  • Kota Bharu

East Malaysia

  • Kota Kinabalu
  • Kota Samarahan

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  • Seitha on Jan 08, 2024 at 11:17 am

    Puspakom should start their working hour at 7am and continue working through lunch hour(like how banks do) so that there are no commercial vehicles waiting for inspection.

    Antony loke should go to Wangsa Maju Puspakom center at 7.30 am and see how many commercial vehicles are waiting with their engines running.

    Its the same at 1pm – 2pm… hundreds of commercial vehicles all waiting for inspections.
    This is wasting not only fuel but also the productivity of the lorry drivers!!

  • Seitha on Jan 08, 2024 at 11:18 am

    Where are the competitors to Puspakom as promised by Antony Loke!

  • Frankc on Jan 08, 2024 at 2:08 pm

    While the trend is moving toward bev, have puspakom prepared itself to handle bev inspection including commercial bev ?

