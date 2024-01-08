Puspakom extends operations to Saturdays this month – Jan 13, 20, 27; 19 branches nationwide involved

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / January 8 2024 10:53 am

Puspakom will open for business on three Saturdays this month, January 13, 20 and 27. This extended operations is for selected branches across the country, which will be open from 8am to 5pm, like on previous extended Saturdays.

This time, a total of 19 Puspakom branches will be involved. All customers have to make online appointments via MyPuspakom before showing up – no walk-ins are allowed. Below are the list of outlets involved.

Klang Valley

Wangsa Maju

Cheras

Petaling Jaya

Shah Alam

Bangi

Padang Jawa

North

Alor Setar

Mak Mandin (Penang)

Ipoh

Gopeng (Perak)

South

Alor Gajah (Melaka)

Seremban

Johor Bahru

Kluang

Pasir Gudang

East Coast

Kuantan

Kota Bharu

East Malaysia

Kota Kinabalu

Kota Samarahan

