Puspakom extends operations to Saturdays this month – Jan 13, 20, 27; 19 branches nationwide involved

Puspakom will open for business on three Saturdays this month, January 13, 20 and 27. This extended operations is for selected branches across the country, which will be open from 8am to 5pm, like on previous extended Saturdays.
This time, a total of 19 Puspakom branches will be involved. All customers have to make online appointments via MyPuspakom before showing up – no walk-ins are allowed. Below are the list of outlets involved.
Klang Valley
- Wangsa Maju
- Cheras
- Petaling Jaya
- Shah Alam
- Bangi
- Padang Jawa
North
- Alor Setar
- Mak Mandin (Penang)
- Ipoh
- Gopeng (Perak)
South
- Alor Gajah (Melaka)
- Seremban
- Johor Bahru
- Kluang
- Pasir Gudang
East Coast
- Kuantan
- Kota Bharu
East Malaysia
- Kota Kinabalu
- Kota Samarahan
Comments
Puspakom should start their working hour at 7am and continue working through lunch hour(like how banks do) so that there are no commercial vehicles waiting for inspection.
Antony loke should go to Wangsa Maju Puspakom center at 7.30 am and see how many commercial vehicles are waiting with their engines running.
Its the same at 1pm – 2pm… hundreds of commercial vehicles all waiting for inspections.
This is wasting not only fuel but also the productivity of the lorry drivers!!
Where are the competitors to Puspakom as promised by Antony Loke!
While the trend is moving toward bev, have puspakom prepared itself to handle bev inspection including commercial bev ?