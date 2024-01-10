Honda Winner X in Vietnam market gets front wheel ABS, slipper clutch – will Malaysia be next?

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 10 2024 1:04 pm

For the Vietnam market the Honda Winner X, known as the Honda RS-X in Malaysia, gets an equipment upgrade in the form of ABS. There are three variants of the Winner X in Vietnam, the Special ABs, Sport ABS and Standard without ABS, retailing between 46.16 million dong (RM8,795) and 50.06 million dong (RM9,538) while in the Malaysia market, the 2023 Honda RS-X is tagged at RM9,698.

For the graphics, the Vietnam market Winner X Standard comes in a two-tone colour scheme while the Sport ABS comes in Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) inspired colours. At the top of the range, the Special ABS gets an exclusive cover set along with gold-anodised fork legs.

Silhouette wise, the Winner X retains the look of the 2021 Vietnam market model including the front cowl and front turn signals. However, the Winner X differs from the Malaysian RS-X in the rear bodywork and exhaust.

Another upgrade comes in the form of a slipper clutch controlling the six-speed gearbox. Additionally, the ignition coil has been upgraded for better performance.

In the engine room things stay the same, with a single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill displacing 149.1 cc fed by EFI producing 15.4 hp at 9,000 rpm with 13.5 Nm of torque ar 6,500 rpm. Riding conveniences include a USB charging port, smart key, digital meter, and hydraulic disc brakes front and rear with 17-inch wheels shod with 90/80 and 120/70 tyres.

