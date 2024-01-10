MRT Putrajaya Line feeder bus trials for Puchong, Seri Kembangan and Cheras extended till March 24

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / January 10 2024 9:36 am

Good news for those in Puchong, Seri Kembangan and Cheras. Rapid KL has announced that the two MRT feeder bus trial routes introduced in September 2023 – T545 and T569 – have been extended till March 24.

Bus T545 connects the MRT Putrajaya Line station of Putra Permai to the LRT Puchong Perdana station, and it also stops at the Terminal Puchong Utama. The route has stops at Taman Puchong Utama 12, Taman Puchong Utama 10, SK Puchong Utama 1, Puchong Utama Court 2, Lakeview Homes, Lakehaven Homes, Tasik Prima 3, Vista Millennium, the Puchong Perdana mosque and Puchong Indah flats, among other stops.

Meanwhile, bus T569 connects the MRT Kajang Line station of Batu 11 Cheras to the MRT Putrajaya Line station of Serdang Jaya. There are many stops along the route at areas such as Cheras Selatan, Balakong, Mines, South City Plaza, Seri Kembangan and Taming Jaya – see the image above for the full list.

Both new routes are from 6am to 11.30 pm, with a frequency of 15 minutes. The fare is RM1.

