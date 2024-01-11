Glow in the dark road markings cost 20 times as much as conventional paint; ministry to study costs, safety

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / January 11 2024 10:12 am

While there are benefits to implementing glow-in-the-dark road markings, it is also highly expensive; the new method costs nearly 20 times as much as conventional road markings, according to works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, reported Berita Harian.

Nanta has found the glow-in-the-dark road markings to be impressive and these have received positive feedback from road users, however its costs are very high compared to conventional road marking methods, the minister said. The glow-in-the-dark, or photo-luminescent paint used costs RM749 per square metre, compared to RM40 per square metre with conventional road marking paint, he continued.

The new type of road markings will need to be more thoroughly studied, including from a financial standpoint, because if a high-cost method is used, this may only serve a short stretch of road and may not sufficiently reduce the risks to road users, the minister added.

In November last year, the Hulu Langat public works department (JKR Hulu Langat) carried out the installation of glow-in-the-dark road markings in Hulu Langat in Semenyih, Selangor. The works ministry stated at the time that the pilot project involved 245 m of road with 490 m of glow-in-the-dark road markings painted, serving as an alternative to the use of road studs or “cats’ eyes”.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.