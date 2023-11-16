Hulu Langat receives glow in the dark road markings

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / November 16 2023 1:29 pm

The works ministry (KKR), through the Hulu Langat public works department (JKR Hulu Langat) has carried out the installation of glow-in-the-dark road markings in Hulu Langat in Semenyih, Selangor.

According to the works ministry, the pilot project involved 245 m of road with 490 m of glow-in-the-dark road markings painted. This has been found to be suitable for sections of road which have no lighting, and serves as an alternative to the use of road studs or “cats’ eyes”.

During the day, these road markings will appear as conventionally painted markings, however these will glow and be visible in the dark, at night. The pilot project is aimed at improving the safety of road users in the dark, especially for those who are not familiar with said roads.

The location at the intersection of Jalan Sungai Lalang (B19) and Jalan Sungai Tekali (B16) was paid a visit by works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, along with JKR director-general Datuk Ir Ahmad Redza Ghulam Rasool, works ministry deputy secretary-general (policy and development) Zahrul Hakim Abdullah, and member of the house of representatives for Hulu Langat Mohd Sany Hamzan.

Overseas, photo-luminescent road markings were trialled in Victoria, Australia last year as part of the state’s road safety programme that saw AUD$4 million (RM12.5 million in forex at the time) invested for application at 70 locations, as part of the Australian state’s AUD$245 million (RM763 million) allocation for the wider road safety programme.

