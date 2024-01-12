BYD CNY deals await you at Bukit Jalil this weekend – attractive pricing, interest rate from 0% and more

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / January 12 2024 10:27 am

If you’re looking to own a BYD in time for the Chinese New Year, do head on over to BYD CNY Specials happening at Carpark B, Stadium Bukit Jalil this weekend to get attractive ownership packages, fun activities, lucky draw and more! Entry is free, and the event is open to the public from 9am to 7pm, January 12 to 14 (Friday to Sunday).

BYD’s Chinese New Year Specials include attractive ownership packages where customers can choose either a complimentary wallbox, charging credits or three-year service package when they purchase a BYD ATTO 3.

Not only that, customers will also get to enjoy attractive financing rates from from just 0%* and even a lucky draw to win an all-expense-paid trip to explore the vibrant city of Shenzhen including an exclusive tour of BYD’s headquarters in China. Put everything together, and this is undoubtedly the best place to get the BYD ATTO 3 or BYD DOLPHIN for you or your loved ones, this new year.

On top of that, BYD ATTO 3 Anniversary Edition will also be on display at the event. With limited units only, the anniversary edition boasts a unique Boulder Grey and Ski White colour scheme, available exclusively for the Extended BYD ATTO 3 variant.

The striking makeover includes a front bumper lip, front spoiler, front bumper panels, side mirror covers, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, dechromed window panels, side-step panels, and C-pillar panels. With its lowered stance and sporty accents, this Anniversary Limited Edition BYD ATTO 3 makes a bold styling statement.

If you’re not a 100% convinced yet, you can immerse yourself in what BYD is all about at the event, with insightful displays and explanations on the state-of-the-art technologies and details that go into every single BYD vehicle. Of course, you can also test drive your BYD of choice before making that final decision.

So what are you waiting for? Usher in the Auspicious New Year with BYD this weekend! Click here to find out more.