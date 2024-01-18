CES 2024: Hyundai Supernal S-A2 eVTOL urban air mobility concept debuts; market entry 2028 targeted

Posted in Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / January 18 2024 12:55 pm

Hyundai Motor Group urban air mobility brand Supernal has unveiled the the S-A2, its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle concept at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, United States.

The S-A2 is a continuation of the company’s vision that brought the S-A1 concept that was shown at CES 2020, and subsequently showed its cabin concept in 2022, and Supernal aims to enter the commercial air mobility market in 2028.

The S-A2 is an electrically-powered aircraft with a V-tail configuration, and has been designed to cruise at 120 miles per hour (193 km/h) at a altitude of 1,500 feet (457 m), in service of city trips between 25 to 40 miles (40 to 64 km) initially.

Propulsion is by a dedicated electric propulsion architecture and eight all-tilting rotors, says Supernal, which says the S-A2 emits 65 dB during vertical take-off and landing phases, and 45 dB while cruising in horizontal flight.

Engineered to achieve global aviation standards in safety, the S-A2 features redundant components is critical systems such as its powertrain, flight controls and avionics. In order to maintain quality and cost effectiveness, the S-A2 will be manufactured while leveraging Hyundai’s mass production capability, said Supernal.

Supernal continues to refine the vehicle for certification, mass production and expanded use cases, the company said, and is also focused on interior modularity and battery upgradeability, including the ability to replace the battery module as available technology becomes more advanced, it said.

Inside, the cabin wears different colour palettes to distinguish sections of the vehicle cabin into distinct pilot and passenger areas, and the seat frames integrate aviation-grade, energy absorbing materials and contribute to the cabin’s minimalist design, said Supernal. The latest in passenger experience and automotive design best-practices have also been integrated into the S-A2, it added.

“The S-A2 is a true representation of ‘auto meets aero. Drawing on the competence of Supernal’s top aerospace engineers and Hyundai Motor Group’s world-renowned automotive designers to create human-centric design that maximises passenger experience and safety,” said Hyundai Motor Group president, chief design officer and chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.