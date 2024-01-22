2024 Mitsubishi Triton AT Premium upgraded version launched – exterior tweaks; limited units; from RM136k

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / January 22 2024 10:57 am

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has introduced an upgraded version of the Mitsubishi Triton AT Premium, which features a number of aesthetic improvements. Retailing at RM135,900 on-the-road without insurance, the improved variant is the same price as a regular AT Premium, although it will only be offered in limited units.

The improved AT Premium only comes with a White Diamond paint finish, which is complemented by decals on the rear doors, rear fenders and tailgate. Other additions include a sports bar, door visors as well as black cladding around the wheel arches that appear to be similar to the ones on the Triton Phantom Plus.

The wheels also look like the ones on the Phantom Plus, albeit without branding on the centre cap, and are wrapped with the same Yokohama Geolander A/T G015 tyres. Rounding off the exterior changes is a new front bumper that appears to be inspired by the one on the Triton Athlete. Moving inside, the visual changes are limited to illuminated scuff plates well as headrests with a graphic reminiscent of the exterior decals.

As for the rest of the pick-up truck, it’s identical to a normal AT Premium, with a 2.4 litre MIVEC four-cylinder turbodiesel engine providing 181 PS and 430 Nm of torque. This is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and part-time four-wheel drive system (with Easy Select 4WD).

Standard features include projector halogen headlamps, halogen DRLs, front and rear fog lamps, keyless start, a touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six speakers, automatic air-conditioning, cruise control, leatherette upholstery, ABS, EBD, brake assist, Active Stability Control, traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control, Trailer Stability Assist, two airbags, a digital video recorder (dashcam) and a reverse camera.

A five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty is included with each purchase. Although MMM says the upgraded Triton AT Premium will only be offered in limited numbers, the company did not explicitly say how many units are available.

