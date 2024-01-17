New Mitsubishi Triton edition spotted in Malaysia – decals, cladding, chunky tyres; launching here soon?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / January 17 2024 10:22 am

A few days ago, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) teased the arrival of a new special edition of the Mitsubishi Triton, indicating that “something different is coming.” The teaser didn’t come with a lot of details but we did get a darkened image of the mysterious pick-up truck, which appears to be based on the current Triton we have here and not the latest-generation Triton.

Recently, we sighted this Triton in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah that appears to be the special edition that MMM plans to launch. We say this because when comparing the teaser image to the vehicle in question, we find that both share nearly identical styling cues.

For starters, the decals on the sides of the bed and rear doors look to be of the same design. Other similarities include a sports bar, black-painted door handles and side mirrors as well as black wheels wrapped with chunky off-road tyres.

There’s also black cladding, which appear to be like the ones seen on the limited-edition Triton Phantom Plus, although it’s only around the wheel arches – there are no side rocker panels fitted. As for other possible aesthetic improvements, we’ll have to wait until MMM reveals its new offering to find out what has been added.

However, the front of the upcoming Triton variant will likely not differ that much. With some Photoshop editing of the teaser image, we find a familiar front face similar to that of the Triton Athlete – note the front underguard with three “humps” on them.

MMM released the teaser on January 10, 2024 but has not indicated when the new Triton variant will be launched. Perhaps this will be a “final edition” offering before the next-generation Triton arrives here, which we expect to happen this year.

