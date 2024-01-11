New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / January 11 2024 10:08 am

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has released a teaser of a Triton on its social media. The darkened image of the truck in a cave is clearly of the current model, so it’s not time yet for the next-generation Triton, which broke cover in July 2023.

“A new face of adventure is almost here. Are you ready for the reveal? Stay tuned to this space to learn more,” the caption read, while the ad’s copy says “something different is coming”. We’re guessing that this is a special edition of the Triton, perhaps the final one before the next-gen arrives.

The teaser shows a light coloured truck with some red graphics on the sides of the bed. The style is reminiscent of the bodykitted Triton Ralliart that was released in Thailand in March 2022, so perhaps it’s something like that. It’s been a while that we had anything Ralliart from MMM, and we know that Mitsubishi owners love that brand, which was revived in 2021.

We’re expecting MMM to launch the third-generation Triton (sixth-generation Mitsubishi pick-up truck) this year, but the new truck is of a completely different style, being square and butch rather than sporty, like the current Triton. If you’re a fan of today’s look, this might be the last call. More on the 2024 Triton here.

