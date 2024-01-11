New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By /

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

Click to enlarge

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has released a teaser of a Triton on its social media. The darkened image of the truck in a cave is clearly of the current model, so it’s not time yet for the next-generation Triton, which broke cover in July 2023.

“A new face of adventure is almost here. Are you ready for the reveal? Stay tuned to this space to learn more,” the caption read, while the ad’s copy says “something different is coming”. We’re guessing that this is a special edition of the Triton, perhaps the final one before the next-gen arrives.

Thailand’s Triton Ralliart from 2022, click to enlarge

The teaser shows a light coloured truck with some red graphics on the sides of the bed. The style is reminiscent of the bodykitted Triton Ralliart that was released in Thailand in March 2022, so perhaps it’s something like that. It’s been a while that we had anything Ralliart from MMM, and we know that Mitsubishi owners love that brand, which was revived in 2021.

We’re expecting MMM to launch the third-generation Triton (sixth-generation Mitsubishi pick-up truck) this year, but the new truck is of a completely different style, being square and butch rather than sporty, like the current Triton. If you’re a fan of today’s look, this might be the last call. More on the 2024 Triton here.

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Triton Athlete

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?
New Mitsubishi Triton edition teased, launching soon in Malaysia – last goodbye before next-gen arrives?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Mitsubishi Triton 2023
Mitsubishi Xpander 2023

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MITSUBISHI TRITON
MITSUBISHI TRITON
MITSUBISHI TRITON
MITSUBISHI TRITON
MITSUBISHI TRITON
MITSUBISHI TRITON

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 