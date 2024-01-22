Jalan Boh Habu C156 in Cameron Highlands closed temporarily until February 2, 2024 due to landslide

Posted in Local News / By /

Jalan Boh Habu C156 in Cameron Highlands closed temporarily until February 2, 2024 due to landslide

The road connecting Habu to the Boh Tea Estate is temporarily closed in both directions following a landslide. This was announced by the Cameron Highlands public works department on its official Facebook page, where it was revealed that access C156 on Jalan Boh, Section 0.70 will remain closed from January 19, 2024 to February 2, 2024.

The closure period is subject to change pending repairs works, and road users are advised to follow the road signs at the location and adhere to instructions issued. Do note that there are no alternative routes, so if you plan to head to the Boh Tea Estate, you’ll have to cancel the trip.

The department says the closure is essential to guarantee the safety and convenience of road users and apologises for any inconvenience.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 