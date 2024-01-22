Jalan Boh Habu C156 in Cameron Highlands closed temporarily until February 2, 2024 due to landslide

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / January 22 2024 9:59 am

The road connecting Habu to the Boh Tea Estate is temporarily closed in both directions following a landslide. This was announced by the Cameron Highlands public works department on its official Facebook page, where it was revealed that access C156 on Jalan Boh, Section 0.70 will remain closed from January 19, 2024 to February 2, 2024.

The closure period is subject to change pending repairs works, and road users are advised to follow the road signs at the location and adhere to instructions issued. Do note that there are no alternative routes, so if you plan to head to the Boh Tea Estate, you’ll have to cancel the trip.

The department says the closure is essential to guarantee the safety and convenience of road users and apologises for any inconvenience.

