Lorry in Tasek Gelugor, Penang crashes into six cars at traffic lights due to brake failure; one injured

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / January 22 2024 10:42 am

A lorry has crashed into six cars at a traffic light intersection in Tasek Gelugor, Penang, which resulted in one driver sustaining injury, reported The Star citing Bernama.

The lorry was on its way from Tasek Gelugor to Lunas in Kedah when it suffered brake failure in the 11:15am incident on Sunday, according to Seberang Perai acting police chief superintendent Siti Nor Salawati. “Six vehicle were damaged but there were no casualties. Only one car driver was injured,” the acting police chief said.

The lorry driver had tried to slow the lorry down as it approached the traffic lights, swerving left and right before crashing into the vehicles which were stopped at the intersection. The lorry that experienced brake failure had not been carrying any payload at the time of the incident, Astro Awani reported the acting police chief as saying.

According to the Astro Awani report, the lorry had collided into a Perodua Viva and a Proton Waja, which had then been pushed forward by the impact and then collided with other vehicles in front of them. The incident is being investigated under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, the Seberang Perai acting police chief said.

This incident involving a lorry has not been the first high-profile one. Given the reported cause that was brake failure, as with many other incidents in the past, it appears much more thorough inspection and stricter enforcement are required, especially for very large ones such as these. Read our in-depth look into the roadworthiness of commercial vehicles, here.

