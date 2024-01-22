Lorry in Tasek Gelugor, Penang crashes into six cars at traffic lights due to brake failure; one injured

A lorry has crashed into six cars at a traffic light intersection in Tasek Gelugor, Penang, which resulted in one driver sustaining injury, reported The Star citing Bernama.
The lorry was on its way from Tasek Gelugor to Lunas in Kedah when it suffered brake failure in the 11:15am incident on Sunday, according to Seberang Perai acting police chief superintendent Siti Nor Salawati. “Six vehicle were damaged but there were no casualties. Only one car driver was injured,” the acting police chief said.
The lorry driver had tried to slow the lorry down as it approached the traffic lights, swerving left and right before crashing into the vehicles which were stopped at the intersection. The lorry that experienced brake failure had not been carrying any payload at the time of the incident, Astro Awani reported the acting police chief as saying.
According to the Astro Awani report, the lorry had collided into a Perodua Viva and a Proton Waja, which had then been pushed forward by the impact and then collided with other vehicles in front of them. The incident is being investigated under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, the Seberang Perai acting police chief said.
This incident involving a lorry has not been the first high-profile one. Given the reported cause that was brake failure, as with many other incidents in the past, it appears much more thorough inspection and stricter enforcement are required, especially for very large ones such as these. Read our in-depth look into the roadworthiness of commercial vehicles, here.
Comments
Why choosing to hit all the cars instead of hitting trees or even straigth to the drain. In that case only your truck is the casualty not risiking others life.
Hitting the tree
Truck driver die
Tengok ada lorry treler, tengok ada keta.
Langgar lorry, stop immediately dan hanya lorry saja yang rosak. Kerosakan minima.
Langgar keta, berderet keta rosak tapi driver lorry selamat. Kerosakan maksima.
Decision driver: langgar keta jela
And yet the authorities are sleeping on the job, who is accountable for the roadworthiness of such vehicles on the road? Or another excuse from the driver that the brake fails?
Once again what is Puspakom doing? How many times does this need to be happen until Puspakom steps up?
Still no JakeBrake in Malaysia?
if the cause of the crash was infact break failure, then the next question is when was the last time the lorry went for puspakom inspection. If it was very recent, then the next question is whether puspakom inspection is still needed (since is not very effective).
Why are we keep seeing non road worthy lorries on the road?
Yet I see enforcement patrol vehicles everywhere.. weird.
Thanks to the norm practice of rent a vehicle parts especially just for passing puspakom inspection. Articles example from windshield windows, brake system, exhausts system, etc. LOL
7 cars? How fast was he driving?